Schoolgirl killed in road crash in Greater Noida

Noida, May 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl died after her scooter was hit by a truck in Greater Noida when she was going to school on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the morning near NTPC Dadri, which comes under the Jarcha police station area, they said.

"The girl was on her scooter and on her way to school. She was crossing a road when her vehicle was hit by a truck, leading to her death," a police spokesperson said.

The truck driver was taken into custody and further legal proceedings were initiated in the case, the official said.

A ruckus ensued at the spot after the accident following arguments between locals and police over the action against the truck driver.

A police official was also caught on camera purportedly threatening locals, who appeared aggressive.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said police have taken cognisance of the episode and the matter is being probed.

Driving a motorised vehicle before attaining 18 years of age is illegal in India. PTI KIS ANB ANB