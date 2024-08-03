Schoolgirls 'harassed' outside coaching centre in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly harassing schoolgirls outside a coaching centre here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place outside a coaching centre in the Gandhi Colony area located within the Nai Mandi police station limits on Friday evening.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat told reporters that on receiving information, a police team reached the spot and launched a probe.

"Two of the accused, identified as Shobhit and Ujjwal, were arrested and their motorcycle was seized. Police are currently searching for the third accused involved in the case," the officer said.

According to the complaint, three motorcycle-borne masked men started harassing schoolgirls outside the coaching centre and threatened them with dire consequences.

During the investigation, the identities of the accused were revealed, leading to the police action against them, the SP said.