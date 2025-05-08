Schools and colleges closed for next three days in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Punjab government on Thursday night ordered closure of educational institutions in the state for the next three days.

The development comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

In a post on microblogging site X, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, "In view of the evolving situation, it is hereby ordered that all schools, colleges and universities -- government, private and aided -- across entire Punjab shall remain completely closed for the next three days." Punjab is in alert mode with schools closed in border districts and leaves of all police personnel cancelled, officials said a day after India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

A blackout has been enforced in many cities including Pathankot, Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur on Thursday evening.