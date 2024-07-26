Schools, anganwadi centres in Dehradun to remain closed on Friday amid heavy rain alert

Dehradun, Jul 25 (PTI) All schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun will remain closed on July 26 in view of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issuing an 'orange' alert for heavy rain in the district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken to prevent any untoward incidents, District Magistrate Sonika said in an official order.

All government and private schools from class 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun will remain closed on Friday in view of an 'orange' alert issued by the NDMA's National Disaster Alert Portal for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the district, Sonika said.

"The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents as rain increases the vulnerability of many areas in the district to landslides," she said. PTI ALM DIV DIV