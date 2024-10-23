Schools, Anganwadis remain shut in Bengaluru following heavy rain forecast

Bengaluru: Schools and Anganwadi centres remained shut in Bengaluru Urban district on Wednesday in view of a heavy rain forecast.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, Bengaluru has received 23.6 mm rainfall and, according to the India Meteorological Department forecast, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers very likely and heavy rains at times.

The Karnataka government has recommended to information technolgy, biotechnology, electronics and private companies to permit their employees to work from home on Wednesday.

"In light of the yellow alert and anticipated bad weather, we prioritise safety and well-being of employees working in IT, BT and private companies," the advisory issued by the Department of IT-BT and Electronics said.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.