Schools can't force students to buy books, uniforms from specific shops: Haryana education minister

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Friday said that no school can force students or their parents to buy uniform or books from specific shops recommended by the school.

Under the Haryana School Education Rules 2003, no student or their parents shall be compelled to purchase textbooks, stationery, school uniforms, or related materials from a particular shop recommended by the school, Dhanda said.

The education department has also issued instructions in this regard, he added.

The minister also said that no recognised schools are allowed to change the design of their school uniforms before five consecutive academic years.

"No student shall be forced to purchase textbooks, notebooks, writing materials, shoes, socks, or uniforms from shops recommended by a school. Parents and students are free to purchase these items from any shop of their choice," Dhanda said.

To ensure compliance, the directorate of education has issued a circular to all the district education officers and elementary education officers across the state, an official statement said.

In case of any grievances, parents can reach out to the education department via email or contact it by phone.

Any negligence or violation by school authorities will attract strict action under the provisions of the Haryana School Education Act, 1995, and the Right to Education Act, 2009, Dhanda said. PTI SUN ARI