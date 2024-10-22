Schools closed in Uttarakhand's New Tehri after leopard kills girl

New Tehri, Oct 21 (PTI) Two days after the man-eating leopard that killed a 13-year-old girl in the Bhilangana area here, schools have been shut down for safety.

Officials said that the forest department team is camping in the area in search of the leopard, but it has not been caught by the 'shooters' yet.

At around 4.30 pm on Saturday, the girl, identified as Sakshi, came out of her house in Kot Maher village to play. The leopard, sitting in ambush in the bushes, pounced on her, they said.

On hearing her screams, the girl's neighbours rushed to her rescue and made loud noises to scare the animal. The leopard dragged her for around 50 metres before escaping into the forest, officials said.

Kot Maher's Gram Pradhan Surekha Ghanta said the "man-eater" leopard had killed a nine-year-old girl in Bhaund village on July 22 and a three-year-old boy in Purwal village on September 29.

Divisional Forest Officer Puneet Tomar who has also been camping in the village since Sunday along with the forest department team said that efforts are being made to find the leopard with drone cameras.

Meanwhile, Tehri District Magistrate Mayur Dixit has declared a three-day holiday in the Bhaud village, Purwal village primary school, Anthwal village primary and high school as well as Anganwadi centres for security reasons.

Half-yearly examinations in these schools have also been postponed.

Apart from this, the forest department has made arrangements to ensure the safety of children who are studying in far-off schools. Vehicles have been hired for their travel.

Tomar said that the forest department has deposited a compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh in the account of the victim's family.

Range Officer Ashish Nautiyal said adequate lighting arrangements have been made to catch the leopard.