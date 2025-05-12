Schools, college to reopen in J-K's non-border districts

Srinagar, May 12 (PTI) All schools and colleges in the non-border districts of Jammu and Kashmir will reopen on Tuesday after remaining closed for nearly a week.

"All schools and colleges to reopen from tomorrow in non-border districts of Jammu as well as Kashmir," Education Minister Sakina Ittoo said in a post on X.

The schools, colleges and universities in the Union Territory were temporarily shut last week in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The University of Kashmir has postponed all examinations till May 14.