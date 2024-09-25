Schools, colleges to remain closed in Pune on Thursday

Pune, Sep 25 (PTI) In view of a heavy rains alert, the Pune district administration has issued orders to keep schools and colleges in Pune city as well as Pimpri Chinchwad area closed on Thursday.

District collector Suhas Divase issued the directive after the India Meteorological Department issued an alert that there will be rains coupled with lightning and thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, Pune city witnessed heavy rains in the evening and there was water-logging in several areas. PTI SPK KRK