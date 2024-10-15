Schools, colleges to remain closed on Oct 16 in Puducherry

Puducherry, Oct 15 (PTI ) The Puducherry government on Tuesday said all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed on Wednesday with the weather department forecasting heavy rains.

Home Minister A Namassivayam said all the privately managed institutions and government aided schools would also be shut tomorrow.

Schools and colleges in the two regions were closed on Tuesday in view of the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor K Kailashnathan reviewed the steps taken by the government machinery in the context of the current rain in the Union Territory.

He was briefed by the officials of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management on the measures taken to ensure that relief and rehabilitation works would be geared up in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Collector A Kulothungan said in a release that control rooms and relief camps have been opened in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

He said the Lt Governor was apprised of the preparedness of the 62 teams of personnel of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) who reached here on Monday from Arokonam. The government has made all arrangements to rise to any exigency. PTI COR ROH