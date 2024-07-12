Schools fined for forcing parents to buy uniform, textbooks from specific outlets

Indore, Jul 12 (PTI) The Indore district administration on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on two private schools for compelling parents to buy uniforms and textbooks from a particular outlet.

One of the schools was selling uniforms and textbooks itself, while the other had asked the parents to buy them only from two shops, said district education officer Manglesh Kumar Vyas.

Show-cause notices were issued to the school managements following complaints from parents, he said.

As the replies to the notices were not satisfactory, collector Ashish Singh imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on the two schools under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools (Regulation of Fees and Related Matters) Act, Vyas said.

The fine is to be paid within seven days, he added.