Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Kashmir after winter vacations

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Schools across Kashmir reopened on Monday for students of Classes 9 to 12 after over two months of winter vacations, officials said.

The resumption of classes from pre-primary to 8 will take place on March 2, they said.

The government had in November announced winter vacations schedule for both government and private schools in Kashmir.

The winter vacation for primary classes was scheduled from November 26 last year to February 28 this year.

The winter vacation for classes 1 to 8 was scheduled from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, while for the classes 9 to 12 from December 11, 2025 to February 22, 2026. PTI SSB NB NB