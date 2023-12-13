Schools, hospital among 6 penalised for ads on illegal billboards in Greater Noida

Noida, Dec 13 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority on Wednesday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 5 lakh each on six entities, including two schools, a hospital, and a banquet hall, for illegally installing billboards for advertisements.

In total, penalties worth Rs 30 lakh were imposed on the offenders by the Urban Services Department which inspected different locations of the city on instructions of GNIDA's Chief Executive Officer N G Ravi Kumar, it said in a statement.

"The GNIDA's team imposed fines on these illegal unipoles and directed the entities concerned to remove them immediately. The institutions that have been fined for illegal unipoles include Shri Ram Global School, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Saawariya Banquet Hall, Delhi World Public School, Apex Eye and IVF Center, and Sumiram Sai Realtors," the GNIDA said in the statement.

"A penalty of Rs 5 lakh each -- Rs 30 lakh -- has been imposed on these six institutions by the Urban Services Department of the authority. A warning has also been given to issue a recovery certificate if this amount of fine is not deposited in the authority's account within a week," it added.

Along with this, the illegal unipoles which do not have advertisements but disrupt traffic movement will also be removed, the local authority said.

GNIDA's Officer on Special Duty Indu Prakash Singh said similar action against those setting up statutory poles illegally will continue in the future, according to the statement.

A unipole sign is a frame structure mounted atop a single column used in outdoor advertising. PTI KIS RHL