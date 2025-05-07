Schools in 4 border districts of Rajasthan closed following 'Operation Sindoor'

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) All schools have been closed in four border districts of Rajasthan following missile strikes in Pakistan by Indian forces, an official said.

The official told PTI that all government and private schools have been closed in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts as a precautionary measure.

These districts are located along the Indo-Pak border. The western Rajasthan districts are on alert.

Mock drills as per the Centre's instructions is also scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

"Schools have been closed and all the preparations for the mock drills have been completed," the official said.

Rajasthan, a strategically important state, shares approximately 1070 km-long border with Pakistan. PTI SDA MNK MNK