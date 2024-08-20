Schools in Aizawl, Kolasib closed due to rain

Aizawl, Aug 20 (PTI) The Aizawl and Kolasib district administrations in Mizoram announced that schools would remain closed on Tuesday as incessant rain lashed the state.

The district administration of Aizawl and Kolasib issued separate public notices announcing that all schools will remain shut on Tuesday to ensure the safety of the children from possible disaster.

Incessant rain hit Aizawl and other parts of the state since Monday triggering minor landslides at several places.

Officials of the state disaster management and rehabilitation department said that no casualty has been reported so far. PTI COR RG