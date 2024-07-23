Schools in Haridwar to remain closed from Jul 27-Aug 2 due to rush of Kanwariyas

Haridwar, Jul 23 (PTI) Schools here will remain closed from July 27 to August 2 in view of the rush of Shiv devotees during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra began on Monday with the devotees pouring into the pilgrimage city to collect waters of the holy Ganga river.

It was decided to close the schools as the rush is going to increase over the next few days, District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal said.

Government, non-government schools and Anganwadi centres from class 1 to 12 in the district will remain closed from July 27 to August 2, he said.