Schools in Punjab's six border districts, Sangrur to remain shut on May 12

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) Schools in Punjab's six border districts as well as Sangrur will remain closed on May 12, officials said and added blackout measures were enforced late on Sunday in Hoshiarpur as a precautionary measure.

Academic institutions in the rest of the state will, however, reopen on May 12, they said.

The authorities in Fazilka, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts that lie on the border with Pakistan have ordered schools to remain shut.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan.

Education Minister Harjot Bains directed academic institutions to strictly adhere to the government's safety protocols and guidelines.

He said if any university already revised its examination schedule, those exams would follow the updated schedule.

Deputy commissioners of border districts have been authorised to take a call on opening or closing schools, based on local circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Hoshiarpur district administration enforced a blackout from 9:10 pm.

"We're announcing blackout today at 9:10 pm. There is no need to panic. This is just a precautionary measure... We will keep you updated," the district administration said in a message.

In a related development, the authorities in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Moga issued advisories, urging people to voluntarily switch off lights at home and avoid venturing outside unless necessary on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, calm prevailed in Punjab, especially in its border areas, following an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all military actions on land, air and sea.

In Amritsar, schoolteachers can take classes online, according to a message shared by the district administration. Colleges and universities in the district will also remain closed.

In Pathankot and Gurdaspur, colleges and universities will remain shut on Monday.

University and college teachers, however, can take online classes, according to an order issued by the Gurdaspur authorities.

The authorities in Sangrur have also ordered all academic institutions to remain shut.

Earlier, Bains had said all academic institutions -- schools, colleges and universities -- across Punjab would reopen on Monday.

"Regular classes and examinations will proceed as per academic schedule. We are immensely proud of our brave armed forces," he had said in a post on X.

The state government on May 8 ordered the closure of academic institutions for three days as a military standoff between India and Pakistan soared.

Meanwhile, the Ferozepur district administration on Sunday issued an advisory, asking people to voluntarily switch off lights at 8 pm.

"Avoid moving outside unless necessary. Stay calm and stay alert to the messages from the district administration," the district authorities said in a message.

The Gurdaspur district administration said the situation was peaceful.

Intimation will be made in case of any event of threat, it added.

In Fazilka, markets were closed at 7:30 pm as a precautionary measure, an official said.

The Mohali district administration said there would be no blackout on Sunday.

However, as a means of abundant precaution, the administration said streetlights would be switched off and advised people to voluntarily stay indoors in the late evening.

Punjab reimposed blackout measures in several districts as a precautionary measure on Saturday after Pakistan violated the terms of the understanding between the two countries to stop military actions.

The authorities had earlier withdrawn blackout measures and restrictive orders after the two countries reached an understanding to stop military actions following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM