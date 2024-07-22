Schools in rain-hit Nilgiris district closed

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Jul 22 (PTI) The Nilgiris district administration on Monday declared a holiday for schools in four taluks following heavy and incessant rains in the district.

District collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru announced that the schools in Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Coonoor and Kotagiri will be shut today.

The southwest monsoon which has intensified in the district created havoc uprooting trees and damaging EB poles. Nilgiris district has been experiencing heavy rains for the past six days affecting normal life in this tourist paradise in the state.

Gales accompanying the rains uprooted trees and damaged at least 20 cars, a senior official said. About 30 EB poles have been damaged.

The district administration has already alerted the police fire and rescue service personnel to be all geared up to respond to emergency if any. PTI COR JSP ROH