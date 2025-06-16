Schools in Sikkim asked to take precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection

Gangtok, Jun 16 (PTI) The Sikkim Education Department has issued an advisory to all government and private schools in the state to take precautionary measures in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

The heads of educational institutions and hostels have been asked to closely monitor the health status of students, teachers, and employees.

"All government and private schools must implement precautionary measures to safeguard the health of students, teachers, and staff," an official said.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms such as cough, cold or fever for more than two days should be advised to consult a doctor, the advisory said.

"In the event of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, the chief education officer, in coordination with the head office, may suspend affected classes for up to two days to allow for proper sanitisation," it said.

Keeping in view the first term examinations, which started from June 12, all the schools have been instructed to isolate students with symptoms of cold, cough, or fever by allowing them to sit in a separate exam room.

"All schools are reminded to follow established safety protocols to prevent further spread of the virus," the advisory added.

Sikkim has 58 active COVID-19 cases with one more person found positive for the infection, another official said. PTI KDK BDC