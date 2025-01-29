Schools must instill education, values, discipline: UP Governor

Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said that it is the responsibility of schools to provide education, values, and discipline to children from an early age, according to a statement by Jan Bhavan.

According to the statement, Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday inaugurated the computer lab and the school's website at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Arjunganj, Lucknow.

On this occasion, she inspected the computer lab and encouraged the students to pursue computer education.

In her address, the governor said that donations made towards education are the best donations, and such philanthropists should be honoured.

Praising the children's rendition of "Bal Ramayan" and "Braj ki Holi" at the event, she said, "Little children are the future of the country. It is the responsibility of schools to provide them with education, values, and discipline from an early age, which Vidya Bharati is fulfilling well." She said that young children should also be taught at home about Indian culture, traditions, the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and the scientific contributions of our sages and saints.

The governor said that while modern education and the study of artificial intelligence are essential, "we should not forget our cultural heritage and traditions".

She added that in this era of global competition, India is continuously progressing and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is establishing new dimensions of development.

Patel stated that children quickly learn whatever values, education, or behaviour they are taught at a young age.

She also said that research shows that whatever is taught to children, right or wrong, up to the age of eight, has a profound impact on their personality.

Patel said that universities should understand that students who come to them for graduate studies receive their primary education from Anganwadis and primary schools.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of universities to maintain contact with Anganwadis and primary schools, visit them regularly, and organise cultural programmes and educational activities.

Expressing concern over the condition of children's homes, the Governor stated that the Lucknow Children's Home has been adopted by Jan Bhavan, and arrangements are being made for their education and skill development.