Schools, offices to remain closed in rain-hit Jammu; 3 rivers flowing at alert mark

Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions and offices, except essential services and law and order departments, due to heavy rain.

The Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rainfall in the Jammu division over the next 40 hours, with water levels of the Basantar, Tawi, and Chenab rivers currently at the alert mark.

People have been strongly advised to stay away from riverbanks and flood-prone areas.

"In view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions and in the interest of public safety, it is hereby ordered that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres, and training institutes, shall remain closed tomorrow," Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar said in an order.

He said all government and private offices will also remain closed, except departments and services classified as essential, such as health, emergency response, utilities, and law and order.

All government and private schools in the Jammu division remained closed on Tuesday.

Inclement weather in the region also led to the suspension of the recruitment for the post of constable scheduled for Tuesday. PTI AB VN VN