Schools, PU colleges in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada to remain closed on Aug 1

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 31 (PTI) The Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district administrations declared a holiday on August 1 (Thursday) for schools and pre-university colleges as the Met department forecast heavy rains for the districts.

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed parts of Udupi district late on Wednesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi Vidya Kumari issued a notification late Wednesday night in this regard.

The notification has also advised that the children and youngsters should be prevented from going to water-logged areas, riverbanks and seashore as well as hilly places.

While the intensity of rain has reduced considerably in the rest of Karnataka, Udupi district is still receiving heavy rainfall.

Although the rain subsided on Wednesday morning, it intensified again in the evening, leading to an increase in water levels in rivers in Udupi district.

In Byndoor, the Chakra River's rising water levels have sparked fears of flooding. Revenue department officials visited affected areas, assuring residents that necessary measures will be taken to relocate them to safer places if the water level continues to rise.

Meanwhile in Dakshina Kannada, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is yet to lift the red alert issued to the district, DC Mullai Muhilan said schools and pre-universities will remain closed on August 1 too. PTI CORR JR SS