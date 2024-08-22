Schools remain closed in Aizawl, Kolasib for third day due to heavy rain

Aizawl: Schools in Mizoram capital Aizawl and Kolasib district remained closed for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to rain.

Schools have been closed in Aizawl and Kolasib districts since Tuesday as the northeastern state experienced torrential rainfall since Monday triggering landslides in several places.

Public notices issued by the district administrations said that schools will remain closed on Thursday for the safety and well-being of students.

Aizawl district administration in its notice said that inundation witnessed due to heavy rainfall in the past several hours has resulted in mud flow, landslides, rock falls and other vagaries of nature in various crucial roads and locations within the district.

"The competent authority deemed appropriate to suspend attendance of school-going students for their safety and well being," the notice said.

The decision has been made after intense deliberations and inputs from various sources and data received from India Meteorological department (IMD) and other sources, the notice also said.

State capital Aizawl experienced moderate rainfall on Thursday.

No casualty has been reported so far, officials added.