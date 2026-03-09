Schools reopen in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Educational institutions in Kashmir opened on Monday after remaining closed for a week due to protests over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel air strike.

"Schools and other higher educational institutions resume functioning today," said an official.

Donned in school uniforms, students of varying age groups made their way to their institutes on Monday morning.

Schools, colleges and universities were closed for a week from last Monday after protests erupted across the Valley following Khamenei's killing on February 28.

While secondary schools and higher institutions reopened on February 23 after winter vacations, the middle and primary schools were scheduled to reopen on March 2 but were delayed due to the protests. PTI MIJ RUK RUK