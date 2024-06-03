Schools reopen in Kerala after summer vacation; over 2.40 lakh students enrolled in Class 1

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 3 (PTI) Over 2.40 lakh students enrolled in Class 1 across Kerala as the new academic year began in the state on Monday, following a two-month-long summer vacation.

In the new academic year, a total of 39,94,944 students, including 1,34,763 children in pre-primary, 11,59,652 in lower primary, and 12,09,882 students in high school, will be attending classes, state education department officials here said.

The total number of new admissions in Class 1 is 2,44,646, they said.

The exact number of children from Class 1 to 10 would be available only in the second week of June, as there are chances of more children joining schools during the period, the officials added.

Teachers welcomed the new students by decorating schools and classrooms with coloured festoons and glitter in various institutions across the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level admission festival, titled 'Praveshanotsavam', at the Government Higher Secondary School at Elamakkara in Ernakulam district in the morning.

Vijayan, in his inaugural address, said the classrooms of state-run schools have become hi-tech, and they offer immense opportunities for entertainment and learning. He wished that students would make use of these facilities and opportunities to attain their goals.

The CM also stressed the role of teachers in inculcating scientific temper among students at a young age.

The government is strengthening the public education system in such a way as to enable children to face the new era and the world, he said.

Stating that diverse facilities are provided for children in the state-run schools, he said the institutions are well-equipped with hi-tech classrooms, robotic kits, and innovative curricula that promote knowledge with fun and creative skills in children.

Textbooks and uniforms were distributed in state-run schools before the beginning of the academic year, he said, adding that the transformation in schools is part of the continuation of the steps being taken by the government to change Kerala into a knowledge society.

The state's education sector comprises 13,000 schools, more than 45 lakh students, two lakh teachers, and over 20,000 non-teaching staff, the CM added.

Dances and other cultural events for students were organised as part of the inaugural event, which was also attended by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Industries Minister P Rajeeve and other people's representatives. PTI LGK ANE