Schools reopen in Telangana after summer vacation

Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) State-run and private schools reopened across Telangana on Wednesday after a 48-day summer vacation.

The students of over 26,000 state-run schools, including those run by local bodies, and private institutions returned to schools as a festive atmosphere prevailed.

The schools were decorated in some places, while people welcomed students and teachers by beating drums at a village in Warangal district.

State ministers, MLAs and other public representatives distributed free books and uniforms to the students of government schools.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao distributed books and uniforms to the students of a government high school in Khammam.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka, who holds the finance portfolio, said the government would allocate the necessary funds in the budget for education, according to an official release.

Alleging that government schools were neglected during the previous BRS regime, he said the government would restore people's confidence in those schools.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar distributed books and uniforms at a school in Hyderabad.

The transport department personnel conducted checks of school buses for fitness in Hyderabad and other places. PTI SJR KH