Schools shut after heavy rains lash Delhi

New Delhi: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of Delhi Friday morning.

Severe weather conditions forced the closure of schools in the national capital as waterlogging was reported from several areas.

Delhi Public School, R K Puram, informed the parents through email that the school has been closed in view of severe weather conditions.

The message from DPS R K Puram sent to parents read:

"Dear all,

Keeping in view of the severe weather conditions, school will remain closed today.

From the office of the Principal."