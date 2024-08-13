Schools shut as rain wreaks havoc in some Rajasthan districts, CM conducts aerial survey

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Schools were shut in several Rajasthan districts on Tuesday as heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of the state where 22 people died in rain-related incidents in two days.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted an aerial survey of rain-hit areas in Dausa, Karauli and Bharatpur districts while BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena took part in a field survey and met officials in Dausa.

Meena recently resigned from the Cabinet and is not taking part in official meetings.

A warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall is in place for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Kota divisions. In some areas of eastern Rajasthan, moderate to heavy rain may occur on Thursday and Friday.

For Tuesday, a 'red' warning is in place for Baran, Bundi, Kota and Tonk districts and an 'orange' alert for Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur and Karauli.

The administration has declared holidays in schools in these districts.

In the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Mahua in Dausa recorded the highest rainfall at 163 mm, the Met centre in Jaipur said.

Nainwa in Bundi recorded 161 mm rainfall, Jaipur 152 mm and Madhorajpura in Jaipur 136 mm -- all in the category of very heavy rain.

Torrential rain during the past couple of days has caused waterlogging in several districts, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rescuing more than 100 people from affected areas.

The continuous heavy rain has led to flood-like conditions in Karauli district and nearby areas where overflowing dams and rivers have disrupted daily life.

At least 22 people have died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan since August 11.

Sharma conducted a field inspection in Jaipur on Monday and issued necessary directions to officials.

On Tuesday, he conducted an aerial survey in rain-hit Dausa, Karauli and Bharatpur districts, an official said.

BJP MLA Meena conducted a field visit in Dausa amid the flood-like situation in some areas of eastern Rajasthan and shared photos on social media.

"Held a review meeting to deal with the current situation after heavy rainfall and discussions were held with all the subdivision-level officers in the Mahwa Panchayat Samiti auditorium and directions were given to take necessary steps to help the affected people. All possible help will be provided to the affected people," he said in a post on X. PTI SDA SZM