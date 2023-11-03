Schools shut but outdoor activities continue; people feel let down by Delhi govt

New Delhi: Concerned over the rising pollution levels in Delhi, parents of reputed schools have expressed strong resentment over their wards being forced to participate in outdoor activities in hazardous conditions.

Advertisment

Delhi's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category on Friday morning, at which point all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The capital city's AQI (Air Quality Index) rose from 351 at 10 am on Thursday to 475 at 12 noon on Friday.

However, construction work related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation, and water supply are exempt from the ban.

Advertisment

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private primary schools in the city will remain closed for the next two days as a precautionary measure in response to the alarming surge in air pollution levels in the national capital.

Online classes, however, will be held in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The schools will remain open for teachers and staff.

Directorate of Education, Delhi, in an order, said that all preschool, pre-primary and primary classes (Nursery to Class V) in physical form will remain suspended on these two days.

Advertisment

"Teachers of these classes shall conduct classes on Online mode," the order stated.

However, the schools haven't stopped outdoor activities. Schools such as Bluebells and Mother's International are going ahead with their annual and sports days. "My children have been attending school for their annual day rehearsal. The annual day will be held outdoors on Sunday. Many kids are complaining of itching throat and nose, and a few have an allergic cough too" said a concerned parent.

Doctors and experts have also strongly cautioned against outdoor activities for young and old when pollution levels are alarmingly high.

Besides, parents of students of Class 6 and above have appealed to the government to shut senior schools as well given that hazardous pollution conditions do not discriminate and impact children of all ages. "Their lungs are as vulnerable as those of small children. We can't understand this logic of shutting primary and not all schools," said another parent.