Schools to be shut across Mizoram on Thursday due to rain forecast

Aizawl, May 28 (PTI) Schools will be closed across Mizoram on Thursday due to predictions of heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

A directive was issued on this following consultation with the state disaster management and rehabilitation department, according to a notification by the state's school education department late Wednesday said.

As per the weather forecast and warnings issued by Mizoram disaster management and rehabilitation department and IMD's regional meteorological centre in Guwahati and Aizawl, there is the likelihood of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday, the notification said.

It said that all schools within the state will remain closed as a precautionary measure to avoid any potential disaster.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

A public notice issued by the disaster management and rehabilitation department also made the same forecast.

The department requested the people to be alert during the rainfall. tt further requested the people to contact the concerned emergency operation centre in deputy commissioner offices or district emergency operation centre or state emergency operation centre or emergency response support system (ERSS) through toll free numbers: 1077, 1070/0389-2342520 and 112.

According to an IMD forecast issued on Wednesday, Mizoram is also likely to experience very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds till Sunday.

Mizoram, a hill-state, is prone to landslides due to its geographical location. More than 30 people were killed in the state capital Aizawl region and other parts of the state in landslides triggered by heavy rain in May last year.