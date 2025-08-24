Schools to remain closed across Jammu on August 25

Jammu, Aug 24 (PTI) All government and private schools will remain closed in Jammu division on Monday owing to bad weather conditions, while Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced postponement of class 10 and 11 examinations.

The weather office has forecast moderate to intense rainfall with possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas till August 27.

“In view of the inclement and bad weather conditions, it is hereby ordered that all government as well as private schools in the Jammu Division shall remain closed tomorrow (August 25)," Directorate of School Education, Jammu said.

In a notification, JKBOSE announced the postponement of annual (Private)/Bi-annual 2025 examination of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary Part-1st (Class 11th) scheduled to be held on Monday.

It said the decision to postpone the examination was taken in view of severe inclement weather prevailing across the region.

“New dates for the postponed exams will be notified separately,” the JKBOSE said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK