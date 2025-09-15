Schools to remain closed for Classes 1 to 7 in Beed tomorrow due to heavy rains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 15 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has announced closure of schools for Classes 1 to 7 on Tuesday due to heavy rains and flooding, an official said on Monday.

As incessant rainfall lashed parts of the district, rivers are in spate, flowing above the danger mark, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has decided to close anganwadis, primary, and middle schools on Tuesday.

Teachers and staff preparing for the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din on September 17 are excluded from the order, the official added.

An orange alert was issued for Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while a yellow alert was sounded for Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Jalna for Monday. PTI AW ARU