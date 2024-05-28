Schools to remain closed in Himachal's Una till May 31 amid heatwave

Una (HP), May 28 (PTI) With mercury soaring to 45 degree Celsius in Una on Tuesday, deputy commissioner Jatin Lal has ordered closure of schools till May 31.

Advertisment

All schools would remain closed till May 31 following heat wave in the district, the DC Jatin Lal said.

The day temperatures are above normal in the state with Dhaulakaun recording a high of 43.2 degree Celsius, Hamirpur 42.7 degree C, Chamba 40.6 degree C, Kangra 40.8 degree C, Sundernagar 40.6 degree C and Mandi 40 degree C.

The key hill stations of Dharamshala, Kasauli, Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie recorded maximum temperatures at 36.8 degree Celsius, 35.4 degree C, 30.4 degree C, 28.8 degree C and 28.2 degree C, respectively.

Advertisment

The Shimla MeT office has issued yellow warning for heatwaves at isolated places in low hills and predicted a wet spell in mid and high hills from till June 2.

Earlier, in the day the Una unit of Himachal Pradesh School lecturers' Association had submitted a letter addressed to the deputy director of Higher Education Department for declaring holiday in view of the ongoing intense weather conditions.

Senior State Vice President of the association Vikas Ratan said it is difficult for children to sit in classes with temperature rising to 44-45 degree Celsius.

This matter was brought to the notice of the district administration and holidays have been declared till May 31. June 1 being the polling day and June 2 a Sunday, the schools would now open on June 3.

The district administration had earlier on May 20 declared holidays from nursery to class five which are continuing. PTI BPL NB NB