Schools to reopen on June 12 in Puducherry

Puducherry, May 30 (PTI) With the hot spell continuing unabated, the territorial administration has postponed the date of reopening of all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam from June 6 to 12.

Director of School Education P Priyadharshini said in a release that with the heat wave continuing unabated in Union Territory, all government-run schools, privately managed institutions and also schools aided by the government and those adopting CBSE syllabus would reopen on June 12 instead of June 6.

Puducherry has been reeling under a hot spell for some days now and, with rain being scanty, people are suffering the impact of the hot spell. One could see a large turn out of people on the sea shore in the evening to get relief from the scorching heat. PTI COR KH