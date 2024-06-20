Schools will revert to usual timings from June 22: Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar, Jun 20 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday said schools will revert to their regular timetable from June 22.

In a statement, the School and Mass Education department said schools will operate from 6.30 am to 10.30 am on June 21 due to hot and humid weather conditions forecast by the IMD. Most schools reopened on June 17 and 18 after summer vacations.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond had earlier said decisions regarding school reopening and timings would be reassessed based on prevailing weather conditions.

He emphasised that district collectors were instructed to decide on school reopening or schedule changes for classes 1 to 12 in government, aided, and private schools, considering local weather conditions.

"Morning classes can be conducted from 6.30 am to 10.30 am if weather is favourable," he had told reporters.

The India Meteorological Department forecast continued hot and humid weather in some districts until June 21, with a gradual decrease in day temperatures expected by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days as the southwest monsoon advances across more parts of the state. PTI AAM AAM MNB