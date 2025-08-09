Science Gallery Bengaluru launches year-long exhibition 'CALORIE: The Breakdown'

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI) Science Gallery Bengaluru, a public institution at the crossroads of science, culture, art, and technology, announced on Saturday the launch of a year-long exhibition titled ‘CALORIE: The Breakdown.’ The exhibition delves into humanity’s complex relationship with food, examining its biological, social, and political dimensions.

At the inaugural event, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd and board member of SGB, said the exhibition highlights critical links between food systems, ecosystems, farming, and climate change.

“It urges us to rethink how we use resources, grow crops, and adapt to climate change. It provides a space for young minds and experts to question, experiment, and shape ideas that can influence policy. With the upcoming food lab, we aim to spark curiosity, inspire innovation, and drive a healthier, more sustainable future,” Mazumdar-Shaw added.

Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director of SGB, described the exhibition as an invitation to look beyond what’s on our plates and critically examine the systems, values, and choices that feed us. “It aims to foster a deeper public understanding of how food connects us biologically, socially, and politically,” she said.

Supported by the Gates Foundation, the exhibition was inaugurated by Ekroop Caur, Secretary of the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka.

‘CALORIE’ brings together over 30 experimenters and more than 35 facilitators—including scientists, farmers, chefs, designers, artists, storytellers, and youth voices—to reimagine food in all its dimensions.

Participants will also receive postgraduate certification in science communication and museum education from the University of Glasgow after one year.

Throughout the year, weekend programmes focusing on various food-related themes will encourage public participation to better understand the processes behind our diets and food culture.