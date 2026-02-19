Science on wheels rolled out in Meghalaya

Shillong, Feb 19 (PTI) Bringing science beyond classrooms, the Shillong Science Centre on Thursday rolled out a mobile exhibition bus that will travel across Meghalaya, offering students hands-on experiments and live demonstrations aimed at encouraging young minds to take up sciences.

The "Science on Wheels" tour programme, organised in collaboration with the National Science Centre, Guwahati, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), was formally inaugurated during a ceremony held at the Shillong Science Centre.

Officials said the mobile science exhibit will visit 36 schools across different regions, equipped with interactive models and demonstration setups designed to explain scientific concepts through practical learning.

The current phase of the Science on Wheels bus tour will continue till the end of April.

The inaugural event featured live demonstrations in Physics, Chemistry and Biology, along with guided tours of the mobile exhibit, allowing students and participants to engage directly with scientific principles.

The outreach programme builds on last year's pilot initiative, during which the Science Centre covered 27 schools in selected areas including Mawkynrew C&RD Block and Amlarem C&RD Block. Encouraged by the response, officials said this year's programme is more expansive, with a long-term goal of covering all 12 districts of Meghalaya by the end of the year.

The initiative aims to promote scientific temperament among students, particularly in remote areas, by taking experiential learning beyond traditional classroom settings and making science more accessible through hands-on activities, they added. PTI JOP NN