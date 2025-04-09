Scientific awareness needed to tackle superstition, harmful practices: Activist

Jalna, Apr 9 (PTI) Superstition and blind faith practices continue to thrive in several rural and tribal pockets of Maharashtra, primarily due to lack of scientific awareness and the growing influence of self-styled godmen, a functionary of an anti-superstition outfit has said.

She cited the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 as a critical legal tool in the battle against superstitions.

The law, championed by slain rationalist and Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) founder Dr Narendra Dabholkar, criminalises inhuman rituals and black magic practices in the state.

During the just concluded 21-day awareness campaign across 72 villages in Melghat region, the MANS focused especially on the practice of 'Damba', wherein sick children are branded with hot iron rods on stomach in the false belief that it cures ailments, MANS state committee member Nandini Jadhav told PTI during a visit here on Tuesday.

"Every year, at least one child dies due to this inhuman practice," Jadhav said.

"In one heart-breaking case, an infant suffering from a heart condition was branded 67 times with a hot iron rod. In another village, a 70-year-old woman was accused of witchcraft, tortured and paraded publicly," she recounted.

Jadhav emphasised the urgent need to promote scientific temper and critical thinking in rural areas.

"Unless we tackle the root cause and lack of scientific awareness, we cannot end these harmful practices," she said.

During the campaign from March 17 to April 7, the MANS held 140 awareness camps in the Melghat region in Vidarbha with the help of a specially designed information van.

The MANS team conducted live demonstrations to expose the tricks and fraudulent claims of "miracle" powers used by fake godmen.

These sessions, supported by the local administration and health department, aimed to educate villagers and encourage rational thinking, Jadhav said.

She also highlighted the widespread belief of "rain-making" rituals and "miracle cures" in Marathwada.

"In the 21st century, it is deeply troubling that people still fall for such baseless claims. It's a blot on modern society," she said.

During a previous campaign, the MANS team had targeted the superstition surrounding 'jata' or dreadlocks among rural women in the state, often considered a divine sign.

"In reality, 'jata' results from poor hygiene and neglect. We managed to convince 327 women to cut their dreadlocks and embrace better hygiene practices," Jadhav said. PTI COR GK