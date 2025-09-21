Scientific banana ripening facility in North Goa to boost trade, provide chemical-free fruit

Mapusa (Goa), Sep 21 (PTI) North Goa's banana trade will soon witness a transformation, with the state government establishing a scientific ripening chamber in Mapusa town to ensure safe and chemical-free fruits for consumers while reducing wastage and boosting farmers' income.

The chamber has been constructed under the National Horticulture Mission, with the Centre providing a 35 per cent subsidy, and would be ready for use by next month, officials said.

"The main vision behind setting up the ripening chamber is to supply scientifically ripened fruits to consumers in North Goa. Secondly, fruits will be ripened by a natural process, adding to their nutritive value," said Sandeep Foldessai, state Director of Agriculture, told PTI on Saturday.

"This facility will be made available to local farmers. By using the chamber for natural ripening, banana cultivators will be able to fetch a better price for their produce in the market," Foldessai said.

According to the official, a cycle of 60 tonnes of bananas can be kept in the facility every four days. Ethylene gas will be used in the ripening process, and sensors are fitted in the chamber to ensure carbon levels do not cross 500 ppm (parts per million).

"This is a scientific way of ripening bananas. Bananas ripened here will be hygienic," he explained.

The official said that 10 to 12 tonnes of bananas arrive at Mapusa market yard every day, and private farmers can also use the facility.

For fruit vendors in North Goa, the chamber will bring long-awaited relief.

"We are happy that the government fulfilled the years-long requirement of a banana ripening chamber, which will be ready by Dussehra," Mapusa-based fruit vendor Amey Natekar said.

The project, worth Rs 2 crore, was expedited with the support of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and State Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik, he said.

"This project will cater to North Goa's major markets, from where bananas are supplied to five to six talukas, including Bardez and Tiswadi. The practice of using chemicals for fruit ripening has been stopped completely. This scientific ripening technique will be beneficial health-wise and boost our business," Natekar said.

The chamber is a welcome change from traditional methods for small vendors as well.

"Earlier, we ripened bananas in a room by lighting incense sticks in a bucket. The smoke would help ripen the fruit in two days," recalled Prasad Naik, a second-generation banana vendor.

Another vendor, Roshan Chowan, said the chamber would ease concerns of crackdowns by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"The state Food and Drug Administration has been conducting raids against the chemical ripening of bananas. Now, we won't have to worry about that, and we can supply good bananas across the state," he said.

Echoing a similar view, Habibullah M Kapanalli, whose family runs a banana business, said, "Ripening bananas was a challenge, and the process was not uniform. Now, the ripening chamber will resolve these issues."