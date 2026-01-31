Scientific study on 3 Jaipur dams aims to tackle pollution, boost eco-tourism

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) A detailed scientific study is being conducted on Jaipur's three major dams -- Kanota, Chandlai and Nevta -- to address water pollution and assess their long-term conservation and development potential, officials said.

The study is being carried out by experts from an agency authorised by the central government, and a detailed project report (DPR) will be submitted to the state government soon.

"The study is expected to be completed within a month. Based on the report, a detailed plan for the conservation of these dams will be prepared so that the sites can be developed," Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat told PTI.

He said the study focuses on improving water quality, identifying sources of pollution, GIS-based mapping, biodiversity conservation, use of modern water treatment technologies, and exploring opportunities for local livelihood generation and eco-tourism.

The report will detail the causes of water pollution in the dams, including the sources, volume and nature of polluted water inflow. It will also recommend preventive measures, options for disposal of polluted water and a long-term development plan.

"The study will also assess tourism development potential at the dams, including proposals such as boating facilities, development of green areas and promotion of day and night tourism," the minister said.

Rawat said Rajasthan is emerging as a strong and exemplary model in the field of water and environmental conservation under the Bhajanlal government, and the initiative aligns with the state's broader vision.

Kanota, Chandlai and Nevta dams, located within a short driving distance of Jaipur, were constructed decades ago primarily for irrigation and water storage. Over the years, pollution, encroachment and limited maintenance reduced their significance. However, their location, natural surroundings and ecological value have renewed interest in their revival as potential eco-tourism hubs.

An official said that the sites are suitable for tourism activities such as boating, nature walks and bird watching, and have the potential to emerge as a weekend destination for both tourists and city residents.

Kanota Dam, situated along the Jaipur-Agra Highway, is surrounded by open landscapes and seasonal greenery. Chandlai Dam, near the Jaipur-Kota highway, plays a significant role in irrigating agricultural land across several villages and attracts migratory birds during the winter season.

"With regulated development and conservation measures, Chandlai can support eco-tourism and educational visits while maintaining its primary function as a water source," an official said.

Nevta Dam near Sanganer, one of the oldest reservoirs in the region, lies close to Jaipur's expanding urban edge. Spread across a large catchment area, the dam is considered suitable for developing green zones, walking tracks and recreational facilities.

"The government aims to balance the needs of a growing tourism economy with protection of natural resources," the official said. PTI SDA RHL