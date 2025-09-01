Scientific team concludes glacial lake expedition in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 1 (PTI) A multi-disciplinary scientific team on Monday concluded a week-long field mission on glacial lakes in north Sikkim, officials said.

The expedition carried out glacial lake assessments and sediment studies following recent flood-related events in the region, they said.

Starting from Muguthang, the team reached South Lhonak, and conducted bathymetric studies, fixed pressure probes and collected post-flood sediment samples critical for ongoing glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) risk assessments.

From South Lhonak, some of the team members from the National Institute of Hydrology, Central Water Commission and Geological Survey of India left for the state capital, the officials said.

The remaining members advanced to Changsang Lake, where they carried out more studies aimed at assessing the stability and hazard potential of glacial lakes.

The team later reached Thangu to study the Yuleh Khangse Lake, in continuation of the broader glaciological and hydrological research mission, they said.

The expedition forms a vital part of India’s growing efforts to monitor Himalayan glacial systems, and enhance early-warning mechanisms against GLOFs and other climate-induced hazards in high-altitude regions, the officials added. PTI KDK RBT