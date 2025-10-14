Scientists discover new species of balsam flower in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Oct 14 (PTI) A team of the Botanical Survey of India has discovered 'Impatiens rajibiana', a new species of balsam flower found in the natural forests of Shergaon in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday.

The Botanical Survey of India (BSI) has identified many balsam species in India, including newly discovered ones from states like Arunachal Pradesh, such as Impatiens godfreyi and Impatiens sashinborthakurii.

While the total number of Indian species is around 230, well-known examples like Impatiens balsamina (garden balsam or touch-me-not) are also native to India and are widely cultivated.

"Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Krishna Chowlu and her dedicated research team from the Botanical Survey of India for their remarkable discovery of Impatiens rajibiana- a new species of balsam found in the natural forests of Shergaon, West Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh," Chief Minister Khandu wrote on 'X'.

He said this scientific milestone not only enriches India’s floral diversity but also highlights the unmatched biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh, a true treasure of the Eastern Himalaya Biodiversity Hotspot.

"Such achievements reaffirm the importance of continued scientific exploration and conservation of our pristine natural heritage. Kudos to the entire team for bringing this new discovery from Arunachal to the world of science!" he said.

Scientists at the BSI have been actively involved in discovering and documenting new balsam species, particularly in Northeastern region.

Many of these species are endemic, meaning they are found only in the Northeast and often exist in very small numbers in their natural habitat.

India has about 230 known balsam species, with over 16 new ones discovered between 2013 and 2017 in Arunachal Pradesh alone. PTI ACB ACB KVK KVK