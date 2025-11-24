Scientists for Society distances itself from groups raising unrelated slogans at Delhi protest

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Scientists for Society (SFS), one of the organisations that participated in Sunday's "Delhi Against Clean Air" protest here, has distanced itself from certain groups that allegedly raised slogans unrelated to the protest’s central theme of air pollution.

In a statement issued on Monday, the SFS said it had joined the protest “solely on the issue of pollution” and emphasised that the primary objective of the demonstration was to highlight Delhi's severe air quality crisis, educate citizens, and question what they described as the government's “failure and unwillingness” to act.

The SFS said two organisations -- Himkhand and bsCEM -- began shouting slogans related to the alleged extra-judicial killing of CPI (Maoist) leader Madvi Hidma.

While the group said it unequivocally condemns such encounters and supports the demand for a high-level inquiry, it maintained that the pollution protest was “not the appropriate platform” to raise this issue.

According to the SFS, it was not informed beforehand that these organisations intended to introduce unrelated demands.

“As soon as we realised what was happening, we first tried to stop them; when they refused, we immediately distanced ourselves and continued the protest separately,” the group said, terming the act “undemocratic” and against the ethics and common minimum programme of the joint front.

The SFS also condemned the detention of protesters and demanded the immediate release of all activists.

Reiterating the urgency of Delhi’s air quality crisis, the organisation said the focus must remain on identifying the real causes of pollution, spreading awareness, and building a mass movement. “We must not allow yesterday’s incident to hamper our momentum,” the group said.

Additionally, Delhi Police has arrested 15 people on charges of obstructing its personnel and assaulting them, besides blocking the road during a protest at the India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

On Sunday, the situation at the protest escalated as some demonstrators allegedly used pepper spray on police personnel while being removed from the scene, the official added.

According to a senior police officer, the protesters had gathered close to the C-Hexagon and were told that their demonstration at that location was obstructing ambulances and medical personnel trying to pass through.

"The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used pepper spray on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer said, adding that so far, 15 protesters have been arrested. PTI NSM RHL