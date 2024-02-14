Scientists have crucial role to play in India's development journey: Union Minister Rijiju

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) The scientific community is the pillar to make India a developed nation and scientists have a crucial role to play in the development journey during the next 25 years, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

A nation which leads with science will be a global leader, he said.

"Scientists are the biggest assets of the country. So, the scientific community is the pillar of India's growth story when we talk about India becoming a fully developed country by 2047," Rijiju said, speaking at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here.

He inaugurated the 'Synergistic Ocean Observation Prediction Services (SynOPS)' facility, a 'Mural' depicting the theme - 'Life and Ocean' at INCOIS.

"In the next 25 years we have to become a developed nation and that is the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, the scientific community will play a very critical role," Rijiju said.

He said PM Modi has given a new dimension that science without research is not complete. PM Modi added Jai Anusandhan to the slogan of Jai jawan, Jai kisan, Jai Vigyan, he further said.

"So our government has put the scientific community right in the front of our quest to become a prosperous nation. India has to lead the world and it is time to lead...," he added.

He said Swami Vivekananda had predicted that India will lead the world after 200 years and the 21st century will belong to India and Indian people.

"And that is what we are seeing today. It is happening. In the last 10 years the kind of growth in India's economy and in various sectors. And today as the Prime Minister is in the UAE addressing the global community, the whole world is watching what our Prime Minister is saying and what our country is doing," Rijiju said.

In order to facilitate a comprehensive view of all components across the ocean value chain and to deliver operational services/ products to national and international stakeholders, INCOIS has developed a state-of-the-art facility 'Synergistic Ocean Observation Prediction Services (SynOPS),' a release from INCOIS said.

Rijiju also inaugurated virtually the 'Wandoor site' of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS); Strong Motion Accelerometer (SMA) Network and dedicated it to the nation, it said.

M Ravichandran, Secretary to the Government of India for Ministry of Earth Sciences and T Srinivasa Kumar, Director, INCOIS, were present, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SS