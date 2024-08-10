Scientists uncover medicinal plants atop hill in Gaya, call for involving locals in cultivation

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A team of researchers has uncovered an array of medicinal plants at Brahmayoni Hill in Bihar's Gaya, with the most notable of them being Gurmar which is used for its anti-diabetic properties.

India's premier research agency, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has already used Gurmar (Gymnema Sylvestre) for developing anti-diabetic drug BGR-34, the researchers noted.

A report of the study titled 'Ethnobotanical research on certain therapeutic plants found on Gaya's Brahmayoni Hill' stressed involving the locals in the cultivation of the most regularly used medicinal herbs found on the hill to prevent their extinction.

Gurmar is one of the three medicinal plants found on the Brahmayoni Hill, a treasure trove for natural remedies on which traditional healers have been relying for diverse medicinal herbs for centuries.

The other plants with therapeutic properties found on the hill are Pithecellobium dulce and Ziziphus jujuba, and research on these is still underway.

The goal of the study was to collect and identify plants used by the indigenous people for therapeutic purposes and also to document information on traditional herbal medicine.

"Proper recording and identification of plant species used, as well as herbal preparation, are necessary to preserve traditional treatment expertise," the study said.

According to the study, published in the International Journal of Creative Research Thoughts (IJCRT) recently, Gurmar is known for its unique ability to reduce blood sugar levels due to the presence of gymnemic acid which works by occupying receptor sites in the outer lining of the intestine, thereby curbing cravings for sweetness.

"Gurmar plant recently came to light as one of the important ingredients of the medicine BGR-34 which was developed by the CSIR and is marketed by Aimil Pharma as an anti-diabetic ayurvedic formulation," it said.

In 2022, a study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, also validated that the herbal formulation BGR-34 is effective in reducing obesity along with blood sugar levels. It also improves the body's metabolic system.

Dr Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of Aimil Pharma, remarked that BGR-34, in addition to Gurmar, includes phyto-ingredients such as Daruharidra, Giloy, Vijaysar, Manjishtha, and Fenugreek to manage diabetes.

He added that Ayurvedic medicines are seeing a surge in popularity, driven by the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases linked to lifestyle changes and an increasing focus on preventive health.

The researchers also noted in their study that, like BGR-34, the first diabetes drug Metformin was also derived from the medicinal plant Galega. As such, they have called for more in-depth research on Gurmar to provide the new generation with another effective anti-diabetic therapeutic option.

"Additional Gymnema Sylvestre species should be studied in depth in terms of ethnobotany, phytochemistry, and pharmaceuticals. This will aid in the development and formulation of new bioactive chemicals for application in novel drug research," the study said. PTI PLB NSD NSD