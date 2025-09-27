Scindia calls on Zubeen’s bereaved family in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday visited the residence of singer Zubeen Garg here to offer condolences to the bereaved family members.

Scindia, before winding up his two-day visit to the city, met Garg’s father, wife and other relatives at their Kahilipara home.

"Paid my heartfelt condolences to the family of Zubeen Garg ji in Guwahati," the minister said in a post on Facebook.

He also paid floral tribute to the singer-composer, who had died by drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Scindia had also paid tributes to the singer in the morning at a programme to mark the simultaneous nationwide launch of BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G stack. PTI SSG SSG MNB