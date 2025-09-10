Scindia congratulates CP Radhakrishnan for VP poll victory

Gwalior, Sep 10 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday congratulated CP Radhakrishnan for his victory in the vice presidential election, saying the country will move ahead and stay on the path of progress under his leadership.

Maharashtra Governor and NDA nominee Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

“I want to congratulate our Vice President from the bottom of my heart. His huge victory is a declaration of the fact that he has served the people in his life, held many positions, including as a Member of Parliament, state president, and governor. And he has a rich history of serving the people.

“Not only the functioning of the Rajya Sabha but the Constitution is also in his hands, and the responsibility of taking India forward on the basis of the Constitution is also on his shoulders today,” Scindia told reporters here.

The Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day tour of the Gwalor-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

"We have full faith that India will move ahead and stay on the path of progress under his leadership as Vice President," he said.