Scindia dubs INDIA bloc as 'ghamandia' and corrupt

Morena (MP), Jan 24 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday hit out at the INDIA bloc, calling it a "ghamandia" and corrupt alliance.

Advertisment

He was responding to a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision that her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) will fight alone in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"This is not an INDIA alliance, but a ghamandia, arrogant and corrupt alliance," Scindia said.

"All of you have seen as members of the fourth estate that when Ram Lalla's consecration was taking place, and while Akhand and Atmanirbhar Bharat was being established, stones were hurled and sticks were used in Assam...Is it your Bharat Jodo Yatra? The entire reality has come out before the people," the civil aviation minister told reporters.

He was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that is currently passing through Assam.

Scindia arrived in Morena district to take part in the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. PTI MAS NP