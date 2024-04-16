Scindia files nomination from Guna Lok Sabha seat; MP CM says he will record historic win

Shivpuri (MP), Apr 16 (PTI) The warm reception accorded to BJP's Guna Lok Sabha candidate and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia by people ahead of filing of nomination shows the saffron party is set to register a historic win not only in the segment, but in all the 29 seats of the state, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday.

Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2020 after quitting the Congress, filed his nomination from Guna, where voting will take place in the third phase on May 7. Yadav, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma were present on the occasion.

The CM claimed the country is in the grip of a 'Modi wave' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, whose first of seven phases will take place on April 19.

"The kind of reception that we have seen on the entire route from Guna to Shivpuri reflects the result that the party will be getting in Guna. Scindia will register a historic win. Lotus (party symbol) will bloom everywhere and the BJP will win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh because the entire country has become Modi-may," Yadav said, addressing an election rally in Shivpuri ahead of a roadshow.

Scindia travelled from Guna to Shivpuri, covering a distance of around 100km, to file his nomination.

BJP leaders Yadav, Chouhan and Sharma were in Shivpuri to take part in the roadshow and the public meeting.

Scindia expressed gratitude towards BJP leaders for visiting Guna-Shivpuri on the occasion of filing of his papers.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said the sea of humanity that turned out to welcome Scindia reflects the kind of work he has done for the people of the Guna constituency, which he has represented multiple times in the past.

The former CM exuded confidence that Scindia will break all past records of victory from Guna and help in achieving the ruling coalition's goal of 'abki baar 400 paar' (BJP-led NDA aiming to win more than 400 LS seats).

The Congress has fielded Rao Yadvendra Singh, son of three-time BJP MLA from Mungaoli (Ashoknagar district) Rao Deshraj Singh, in Guna. Yadvendra Singh had switched over to the Congress from the BJP before the assembly elections last year. PTI MAS MVG RSY