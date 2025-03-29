Scindia inaugurates four call centres in his Guna constituency

Ashoknagar (MP), Mar 29 (PTI) Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday inaugurated four call centres of as many telecom companies in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, saying they will generate employment.

The minister represents the Guna constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The BPO call centres of the companies – Vodafone, Airtel, Jio and BSNL – have been established in the Law College premises in Ashoknagar city of the district.

Hundreds of youths from the district will get employment through these call centres, Scindia said in his address at the programme.

“Today is a very emotional and proud moment for me. I feel happy to have fulfilled the promise I had made to you during the Lok Sabha elections.

“Now our sons and daughters will not have to wander in other cities to fulfil their dreams. They will become self-reliant in their district and bring glory to Ashoknagar at the national and global levels,” he said.

Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to connect India with the world is taking off from Ashoknagar. “Therefore, I consider this initiative a digital highway of development,” he said.

The Union minister said, “When I entered the call centres, my chest swelled with pride. Today, Ashoknagar has shown that the children of Gwalior-Chambal also have immense possibilities.” He said 250 people are being given jobs in these call centres by training them. Within a year, this figure will be taken beyond 1,000, he asserted.

“Also, in the next one and a half years, we will try to shift this facility to a permanent building,” he said.

Anil Yadav, who works in Airtel BPO, told Scindia that he had earlier worked as a school teacher, but his dream has come true with the call centre job.

Scindia said working in a factory is different from being employed in a call centre. “Therefore, we should try to provide good services to our consumers,” he said.

During his visit, Scindia also attended a live call session.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar was also present on the occasion.